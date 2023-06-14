Texas representative becomes first Black woman Democrat to play in Congressional Baseball Game

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett broke new ground Wednesday night as the first Black woman Democrat to play in the Congressional Baseball Game’s 114-year history.

“I’m playing today for all the little Black girls with big dreams – whether those dreams are on the baseball field or in the halls of Congress,” Crockett said in a statement to CNN prior to the game.

“As the first Black Woman Democrat to play in the Congressional Baseball Game, I want to show those girls that if I can do it, they can do it – and probably a lot better,” she added.

The bipartisan event has been a Washington tradition since 1909 that raises funds for local charities. This year, lawmakers are supporting local chapters of the Boys & Girls Club, Nationals Philosophies – the charitable arm of the Washington Nationals baseball team – and the Washington Literacy Center. While the Texas congresswoman broke new ground for the Democrats this year – former Rep. Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has previously participated in the game.

Crockett, a civil rights attorney, represents Texas’ 30th district, which includes parts of Dallas. She also serves on the prominent House Oversight Committee. With her election in November, Crockett was among a record number of women elected to Congress.

While there has been a consistent increase in women elected to the Senate and House of Representatives, they still make up a small minority. The 150 women currently serving represent a little more than a quarter of the legislative bodies combined, and among them only 28 are Black women.

Crockett was also the lone woman to play on the Democratic side Wednesday, though one of the team’s coaches is California Rep. Linda Sánchez. Meanwhile, the Republican roster featured Reps. Kat Cammack of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Lisa McClain of Michigan and Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

Crockett, once a public defender, served in the Texas state legislature for one term beginning in 2021 where she was the lone Black freshman Democrat. In her first year in the statehouse, she proposed over 60 bills that tackled criminal justice reform, loosening drug laws and expanding voting access.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Nicquel Terry Ellis contributed to this reporting.