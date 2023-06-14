Taiwanese foreign minister asks for support from European countries to maintain peace, stability

PRAGUE (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says Taiwan needs support from European countries to help maintain peace in the self-governed island and in the Indo-Pacific region. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in Prague that China has an ambition to expand its power in the region and may not limit it to Taiwan. Wu declined to say what other European countries he is visiting during his trip. Ahead of Wu’s visit, China’s Foreign Ministry urged European countries to refrain from supporting Taiwanese separatist activities. Beijing claims Taiwan is part of its territory, to be united by force if necessary. The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but maintains robust informal contacts.

