Los Angeles city councilman charged with embezzlement may face suspension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council says he will file a motion to suspend a councilman charged with embezzlement, perjury and other crimes in the latest scandal among leadership of the nation’s second-largest city. Council President Paul Krekorian said Wednesday at a press conference that he was shocked by the criminal complaint against Curren Price Jr., whom he referred to as a friend and colleague. Prosecutors announced Tuesday that Price faces five counts of embezzlement of government funds, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. Price says he is stepping down from committee assignments and leadership responsibilities to defend himself.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

