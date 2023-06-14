Skip to Content
Fountain Creek Nature Center closes due to flooding

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)--El Paso County officials are alerting guests and visitors of closures ahead of the week for the Fountain Creek Nature Center. 

The notice comes following a flooding in the facility that has prompted a facilities team to perform clean-up efforts and undergo repairs. 

Due to the flooding, El Paso County officials state the building will be closed for the remainder of the June 11 week. 

Officials state they are prioritizing the safety of its staff and guests while flooding repairs are underway. 

They state the Fountain Creek Nature Center will reopen Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m.

