Fountain Creek Nature Center closes due to flooding

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)--El Paso County officials are alerting guests and visitors of closures ahead of the week for the Fountain Creek Nature Center.

The notice comes following a flooding in the facility that has prompted a facilities team to perform clean-up efforts and undergo repairs.

Due to the flooding, El Paso County officials state the building will be closed for the remainder of the June 11 week.

Officials state they are prioritizing the safety of its staff and guests while flooding repairs are underway.

Due to flooding, Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Our goal is to prioritize the safety of our staff & guests while allowing our facilities team to clean up & make any repairs uninterrupted. We plan to reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. pic.twitter.com/LNmuLPDA2w — El Paso County, Colorado (@epcpio) June 14, 2023

They state the Fountain Creek Nature Center will reopen Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m.