Deep, 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines southwest of the capital

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 75 miles below the surface. Deep quakes are often widely felt with less potential to cause damage at the surface. Hukay is about 87 miles from Manila. Disaster management officials said there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries but an assessment was ongoing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.