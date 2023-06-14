At least 9 killed in ethnic clashes in India’s northeast, where 100 have died in month of violence

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Officials say rival ethnic groups fired at each other in fresh violence in India’s remote northeast that left at least nine people dead and some injured. A Manipur state government minister says security forces rushed to Khamenlok village in Kangpokpi district after clashes broke out Tuesday night between the Kuki and Meitei communities. A police officer said nine bodies were found early Wednesday and three people have been reported missing. At least 100 people have been killed in clashes in Manipur state since May 3, and thousands of homes have been burned and shops vandalized. Authorities have moved nearly 40,000 people from troubled areas to safer places.

