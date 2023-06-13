Shelter-in-place lifted for Fountain neighborhood, suspect in custody

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) was dealing with a barricaded suspect Tuesday afternoon and issued a shelter-in-place around 5 p.m.

According to the FPD, the incident happened in the 7600 block of Sandy Springs Point. A shelter-in-place was issued for a one-mile radius around this area and the FPD said the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Approximately 30 minutes after issuing the shelter-in-place, the FPD reported that the situation was over. the male suspect was in custody, and the shelter-in-place was lifted.