Outside of Miami court where Trump will appear, media so far outnumber protesters

MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of journalists from around the world have gathered outside the courthouse in downtown Miami where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance on criminal charges he improperly held on to classified documents. Protests were scheduled for later in the day, though the number of Trump supporters and those opposing him were a fraction of the crowd compared with the media in attendance Tuesday morning. Journalists from China, Australia, France, New Zealand, and Switzerland were among the hundreds of journalists who have converged on the courthouse. Some of them have spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.