North Carolina Republicans send green investment ban to governor
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature has sent the governor a ban on green investing as part of a broader GOP crusade against big businesses that champion sustainability and workplace diversity. The bill passed by the Senate Tuesday bans state government entities from using “environmental, social and governance” standards to screen potential investments based on how a company promotes sustainability and structures its leadership. The House passed the bill with veto-proof margins in May. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper could sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature. He has only picked fights with the legislature’s Republican supermajority on a few contentious issues this session.