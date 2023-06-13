Former Colorado Springs city council member passes away
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--Former Mayor John Suthers is awarding a Spirit of the Springs award to former city councilwoman Stephannie Fortune following her recent passing.
Stephannie Fortune passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, June 13.
During her term, she had announced she was battling leukemia.
The following statement was issued by former Mayor John Suthers upon her passing:
"Stephannie Finley Fortune was a great citizen of Colorado Springs. She had a servant's heart and worked in a myriad of ways to improve our city, our state, and our country. Through her involvement in federal, state, and local government, and her work in higher education and for many non-profits, she made a positive impact on so many people. Stephannie was instrumental in shepherding the city for Champions projects in our city from vision to reality. Stephannie was a great choice by the City Council to replace Richard Skorman when he left the Council. Despite malicious opinions by a small group of citizens, she immediately set to work to resolve important community issues including the reopening of the westside Community Center in her own district. She worked tirelessly on the Council until she was physically unable to do so any longer. In my last weeks as Mayor, I awarded Stephannie a Spirit of the Springs award for he lifetime contributions to our community. The award was well deserved, and she was very touched by it. My hope is Stephannie's life of public service will be an inspiration to others in our community."Former Mayor John Suthers