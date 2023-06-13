At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a boat carrying residents returning from a wedding has capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children. Dozens remain missing. A search for survivors will continue through Tuesday night. The boat capsized early Monday on the Niger River in Kwara state’s Pategi district. The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Egboti village in Niger state, according to a resident. Police say more than 100 have been rescued alive. A local chief says say the accident occurred after the boat hit a log and split.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.