At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 3:49 PM

By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a boat carrying residents returning from a wedding has capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children. Dozens remain missing. A search for survivors will continue through Tuesday night. The boat capsized early Monday on the Niger River in Kwara state’s Pategi district. The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Egboti village in Niger state, according to a resident. Police say more than 100 have been rescued alive. A local chief says say the accident occurred after the boat hit a log and split.

Associated Press

