10 people shot, including suspect, in Denver after Nuggets victory

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine people were shot after the Denver Nugget's NBA Championship win Monday night, according to Denver police.

A possible suspect, who also sustained a gunshot wound, is in custody.

Denver police reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Market Street, not far from Coors Field and downtown.

Three of the gunshot victims are in critical condition, the others are suspected to have non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is still early but it appears to have happened after an altercation involving several people.