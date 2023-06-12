‘We’re ready’ Nuggets prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Nuggets are on the cusp of winning their first-ever NBA championship. Tonight, the Nuggets face the Miami Heat in Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver.

After Friday's win, the Nuggets are up three wins with Miami having one win under their belt. In a post-game press conference, coach Michael Malone said there's nothing to celebrate yet - they still have one more game to win.

Bruce Brown Jr., number 11, echoed that sentiment.

"We know we're playing against a great team. Obviously, they've been down for the whole year and they made it this far for a reason. So we just got to be focused, bring energy," said Brown.

"It's going to be a job that we need to do to be done. You know, I think we're ready. We're going to be locked in and ready to go and just going to be a game that we need to win," said player Nikola Jokić.

Game coverage begins at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. only on KRDO13. Stay with KRDO for a special post-game coverage show.