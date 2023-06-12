Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in Lockport, New York, say multiple people are in the hospital after a boat capsized during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police didn’t immediately say how many people were aboard the boat. At least eight people were sent to local hospitals. There were no immediate reports of critical injuries. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

