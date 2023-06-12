Skip to Content
Road shutdown due to flooding; drivers advised to avoid the area

Published 1:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Communications Center is alerting drivers of a road closures for Mark Sheffel due to flooding.

CSPD's Communications Center tweeted a statement just around 1:19 p.m. saying the area between Barnes and North Carefree will be shut down due to increased flooding in the surrounding area.

Drivers are now being advised to avoid water covered roads and do not attempt to drive through them.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

