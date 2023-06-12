Road shutdown due to flooding; drivers advised to avoid the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Communications Center is alerting drivers of a road closures for Mark Sheffel due to flooding.

CSPD's Communications Center tweeted a statement just around 1:19 p.m. saying the area between Barnes and North Carefree will be shut down due to increased flooding in the surrounding area.

Drivers are now being advised to avoid water covered roads and do not attempt to drive through them.