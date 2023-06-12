Numerous road closures across El Paso County due to flooding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple roads are closed in El Paso County due to flooding Monday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, portions of Mark Sheffel are closed.

Around 1:19 p.m., the area of Mark Sheffel between Barnes and North Carefree will be shut down due to increased flooding in the surrounding area.

At 2:11 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department said Milton E. Proby and Powers is closed at the airport due to flooding. This is near the Colorado Springs Airport.

Flooding near COS Airport

Hancock Expressway at Chelton Rd. also closed due to flooding at the intersection of Main St. and Security Blvd. in Security-Widefield.

Below is a list of road closures as of 3:18 p.m. from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office:

Peyton Hwy (1/2 m. south of county line)

Galley Rd. and Peterson

Garrett Road (e. Blaney and Good Fortune)

Judge Orr (Curtis to Elbert)

Elbert (1 mile north of Murphy)

Security and Main

Widefield and Fontaine

Sunny Slope (1/2 mile east of Blaney Road)

Drivers are told to avoid water-covered roads and not attempt to drive through them.