Gov. Polis congratulates Nuggets on NBA Finals win, welcomes Disney World to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis congratulated the Denver Nuggets on their historic win Monday night by also reminding everyone of a wager he made with the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

Ahead of the NBA Finals, Gov. Polis called on Gov. DeSantis and Disney to join him in a "friendly wager." On May 30, Gov. Polis said if the Nuggets win against the Miami Heat Disney World would move to Colorado, ending the wager by saying the Centennial State is the "actual happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free."

Following Monday night's win, Gov. Polis reminded Gov. DeSantis and Disney again of this wager. Tweeting "We are ready to welcome Disney World to the happiest place on earth!"

Neither Disney nor Gov. DeSantis responded.