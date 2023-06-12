‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books

CHICAGO (AP) — A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. The new measure comes into play as states across the U.S. push to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. Illinois lawmakers’ approval of the bill splintered across party lines, with Republicans in opposition.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

