Colorado Springs Police Department issues city-wide accident alert status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Police Department is issuing an Accident Alert status as of Monday, June 12, until further notice.

The CSPD issued the alert as of 1:35 p.m. today.

Drivers involved in a traffic accident are advised to exchange information and follow the procedures necessary when completing an accident report. This should be in cases where:

There are no fatalities or injuries requiring medical attention

No driver or drivers are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

All parties are present with their state-issued driver's licenses

All parties have registration and insurance information present and ready

No damage to public property occurred

The CSPD stated a counter-report can still be made, provided the previous criteria are met, should damage occur to any vehicle that requires a wrecker.

Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or go online at coloradosprings.gov.

From there, go to the CSPD homepage and select “Cold Reporting-Report a Minor Traffic Accident” from the "Quick Links" section and follow the instructions.