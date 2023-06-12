Colorado Springs Police Department issues city-wide accident alert status
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Police Department is issuing an Accident Alert status as of Monday, June 12, until further notice.
The CSPD issued the alert as of 1:35 p.m. today.
Drivers involved in a traffic accident are advised to exchange information and follow the procedures necessary when completing an accident report. This should be in cases where:
- There are no fatalities or injuries requiring medical attention
- No driver or drivers are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- All parties are present with their state-issued driver's licenses
- All parties have registration and insurance information present and ready
- No damage to public property occurred
The CSPD stated a counter-report can still be made, provided the previous criteria are met, should damage occur to any vehicle that requires a wrecker.
Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or go online at coloradosprings.gov.
From there, go to the CSPD homepage and select “Cold Reporting-Report a Minor Traffic Accident” from the "Quick Links" section and follow the instructions.