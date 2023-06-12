Boulder mother arrested following death of two-moth-old baby

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO)--Police officers with the Boulder Police Department are now looking into the death of a two-month-old baby following the arrest of his mother.

On Saturday, June 10, at around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in North Boulder to conduct a welfare check on a woman who was reported to be having a possible mental health crisis, according to officials with the Boulder Police Department.

Witnesses at the time of the incident reported that Anna Lousie Englund, 29, had taken her two-month-old infant from her home and proceeded to drive away in her car.

The Boulder Police Department stated they issued a statewide “attempt to locate” bulletin as well as to other police jurisdictions.

At around 10:20 p.m., the Boulder Police Department reported they had found Englund’s car located en route to the Boulder Community Hospital.

Officers approached Englund in the parking lot and reported rushing the baby into the emergency department where he was later pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

As of now, the Boulder Police Department stated they are actively working to piece together the sequence of events and further details that led to this case.

The coroner’s office is determining the cause and manner of the baby’s death.

Meanwhile, Anna Englund is now in jail and currently facing charges of First Degree Murder and Child Abuse Resulting in Death.