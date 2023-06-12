5 things to know for June 12: Trump, Volcano, Highway collapse, Economy, Colombia

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Tourists are heading to Europe this summer in droves — and it appears surging prices won’t dampen their wanderlust. Airfare to Europe is at a five-year high and hotel prices have skyrocketed, too. But travel experts anticipate many European hubs will remain packed in the coming months, especially in high-demand cities like London, Paris and Dublin.

1 . Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in Miami where he will hear dozens of federal charges read against him. He faces a total of 37 felony counts related to his handling of classified documents after he left office. According to the indictment unsealed Friday, 31 documents remain at the center of the case: 21 of them were marked “Top Secret,” nine were marked “Secret,” and one contained “no marking.” One 2020 document concerned the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” the indictment said. Over the weekend, Trump returned to the campaign trail defiant and on the attack. “This is a political hit job,” he told Georgia Republicans, calling the indictment an abuse of power by the Biden administration. He also vowed again to stay in the 2024 presidential race even if he is convicted.

2. Volcano eruption

Nearly 13,000 residents in the Philippines have evacuated their homes after the Mount Mayon volcano began spewing lava and sulfuric gas on Sunday. Philippine officials said 88% of residents living in the danger zone of the volcano have evacuated in the past few days. Situated about 200 miles southeast of Manila, Mayon is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The last time it violently erupted was in 2018 when it displaced thousands of villagers and coated nearby towns in thick layers of ash. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to assess whether additional evacuation warnings are needed, though the dramatic footage of molten lava spewing from the volcano has already prompted thousands of locals to flee.

3. Highway collapse

A section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed Sunday due to a tanker truck fire, leaving the East Coast’s primary highway with major damage that could take months to repair. No injuries or fatalities from the I-95 collapse have been reported, but it remains unclear whether anyone was caught in the burning commercial tanker truck, which was carrying a petroleum-based product. Both northbound and southbound lanes in the area are “not structurally sound” to carry any traffic on the now-collapsed road — on which roughly 160,000 vehicles commute each day, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. Officials are now scrambling to provide alternate routes after describing witnessing “remarkable devastation” during a flyover of the scene.

4. Economy

The Federal Reserve meets this week to decide if it will raise interest rates again. The Fed has indicated it might take a pause in rate hikes this month to assess more data and see if the previous increases have been working to tame inflation. That would snap a streak of 10 consecutive hikes that raised the central bank’s benchmark lending rate to its highest level in more than 15 years. Some officials have said a pause would allow the Fed to determine the impacts of the central bank’s most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s, but others have warned of additional factors expected to further slow economic activity — such as tougher lending standards, along with other lagged effects of tighter monetary policy.

5. Colombia

Four young children have been found alive after surviving a plane crash in the Amazon more than a month ago that killed their mother. They survived like “children of the jungle,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said, adding they had demonstrated an example of “total survival that will be remembered in history.” The children were weak and needed food, but eating cassava flour and fruit helped save their lives, officials said. The children’s disappearance after being stranded sparked a massive military-led search operation that saw more than 100 Colombian special forces troops and over 70 indigenous scouts combing the deep forest.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister and flamboyant billionaire, has died, his press office announced today. He was 86. Berlusconi was long regarded as Italy’s most colorful public figure. He was elected prime minister three times and served for nine years.

16

That’s how many US-made armored vehicles have been destroyed or damaged and abandoned in Ukraine over the past several days amid heavy fighting. Still, Kyiv’s forces are making gains in the southeast and have recaptured a trio of frontline villages, officials in the region say.

“I’m live and unscripted. You’re welcome!”

— Ariana Debose, the host of the Tony Awards on Sunday, acknowledging the event was taking place without any scripts due to the ongoing writers strike impacting the entertainment industry. Despite the challenge, the show went on to recognize the best of Broadway, including “Kimberly Akimbo” for best new musical and “Leopoldstadt” for best new play.

