2 killed, 2 wounded in Sweden shooting believed to be gang-related

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say a shooting outside Stockholm has left two people dead and two others wounded in what appears to be a feud between criminal gangs. An unidentified foreign man and a teenager were killed in the shooting in the suburb of Farsta. Two men in their 20s were later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. A man with an automatic weapon opened fire at around 6 p.m. on Saturday outside the entrance to a subway station and struck four people. A 15-year-old boy died shortly after of his wounds. The second victim was a 43-year-old man who died later. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said Sunday that police believe that a total of 21 shots had been fired and described the shooting as “domestic terrorism.”

