Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash, shots fired

today at 10:30 AM
Published 2:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman sustained serious injuries after she was involved in a car crash and was shot near the Citadel Mall, according to Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD said they responded just before 11 p.m. to the 800 block of N. Academy Blvd. for reports of a car crash. Once there, police found a woman in a car unconscious.

Police determined there were actually two cars involved in a minor crash. Then, the driver of one of the cars fired multiple rounds into the car of the victim. One person was hit in that car.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crimes Section took over the investigation.

Riley Carroll

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO.

