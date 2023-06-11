Songwriter Cynthia Weil, who had hits with husband Barry Mann, honored at California memorial

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Songwriter Cynthia Weil was honored during a music-filled memorial service in Beverly Hills. Weil, the Grammy-winning lyricist who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Barry Mann, died last week at age 82. She helped compose “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” “Walking in the Rain” and dozens of other timeless tunes. Tony Orlando, who hosted the private event, admonished attendees that despite the cloudy skies the day was not to be mournful, but a celebration. Dolly Parton, who appeared on video, recalled her career being sent “out into space” when she scored a crossover pop hit with “Here You Come Again,” written by Weil and Mann.

