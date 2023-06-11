‘Horrific bus tragedy’ in Australian wine region leaves multiple dead, police say

By Angus Watson, Paul Devitt, Larry Register, Hilary Whiteman and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — At least 10 people are feared dead after a late-night bus crash in the Australian state of New South Wales on Sunday, local police say.

Emergency crews responded just before midnight to reports about a bus rolling over at a roundabout near the town of Greta, which is located in the wine growing Hunter region, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Authorities said initial reports indicate 10 people died and 11 others were hospitalized. Eighteen other passengers were uninjured.

Police said multiple helicopters, highway patrol, as well as fire and ambulance responded to the crash.

“The driver of the bus – a 58-year-old man – was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment,” they said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the wreck and remained at the scene early Monday local time.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted his condolences to those affected by the crash.

“All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy. For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured,” Albanese said in the post.

He also tweeted his thanks to the first responders saying, “Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to the scene, and those continuing to assist and care for those affected by this tragedy.”

The Hunter region – also referred to as the Hunter Valley – is about two and a half hours northwest of Sydney.

It is one of Australia’s leading wine regions and popular for weekend getaways and weddings.

Australia’s local station Channel 9 reported the bus was transporting wedding guests back home when the crash happened.

