Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environment officials in Connecticut killed a moose Friday after it wandered onto the grounds at a Connecticut airport. The moose was spotted Friday wandering along a road owned by the Bradley International Airport. Officials say no flights were affected, but they decided to destroy the animal out of concern for the safety of air travelers and drivers on a nearby highway. An airport spokeswoman says the animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport’s runways. Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind Logan International Airport in Boston.