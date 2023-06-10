US citizen detained in Russia after appearing at Moscow court

By Josh Pennington

(CNN) — A US citizen has been detained in Moscow according to a Telegram statement from Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction.

The man was detained on Saturday where “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen,” it said.

The court statement described the man as a “former paratrooper and musician” and he “is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people.”

“A preventative measure in the form of detention was taken,” the statement added.

The man will remain in custody until August 6, 2023, according to the statement.

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

