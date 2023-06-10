Trump pledges to endorse Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pledged to endorse Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor. Many delegates expect his endorsement will cement Robinson’s place as the front-runner in a competitive GOP primary. Trump threw his support behind Robinson at the state GOP convention in Greensboro during one of his first public appearances since he was hit this week with a historic indictment. Trump faces 37 felony counts for improperly storing sensitive documents at his Florida estate. Trump said he would save his formal endorsement for another time but told Robinson from the stage, “You can count on it, Mark.”

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.