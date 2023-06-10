Skip to Content
Sheep Mountain closed in Rocky Mountain National Park during bird breeding season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- In order to protect birds of prey in the Rocky Mountain National Park, officials enforce temporary closures in the park each year.

Some of the raptors they're working to protect include multiple species of hawks, owls, golden eagles, and peregrine falcons. 

Rocky Mountain National Park said they monitor the closed areas to ensure the nests are undisturbed during breeding season. Due to raptor nesting activity, Sheep Mountain, located north of Lumpy Ridge, has been added to the park’s closure list.

In addition to Sheep Mountain, the following areas remain closed: Twin Owls, Rock One, Thunder Buttress, The Parish, Sundance Buttress, The Needle and Cathedral Wall. These closures include all climbing, approach and descent routes for the indicated formations on all sides of those formations. Visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/romo/raptor-closures.htm for maps and all details on specific raptor closure areas. 

   Closures have been lifted in the following areas: The Book, Left Book, The Bookmark Pinnacle, Bookmark, Batman Rock, Batman Pinnacle, Checkerboard Rock, and Lightning Rock.

If nest sites are located or territorial behaviors such as aggressive divebombing/vocalizing or birds fleeing nest sites due to human disturbance are observed, please report the general location to ROMO_Information@nps.gov.  

 Raptor closures began on February 15 and will continue through July 31, if appropriate.  These closures may be extended longer or rescinded at an earlier date based on nesting activity. 

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206. 

