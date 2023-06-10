Race in Colorado Springs raises money for kids with severe heart defect, “half a heart”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 200 runners signed up to run at Cheyenne Mountain State Park Saturday morning to raise money for research for a sever heart defect in children.

(KRDO)

The condition, known as "half a heart”, is only survivable for children through high-risk, palliative surgeries. The charity Evit's Hope, raises money for the critical congenital heart defect.

The research organization the charity supports came all the way from Mayo Clinic in Rochester with their food truck to support the runners with a free BBQ lunch.