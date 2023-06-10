North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — A Native American tribe in North Dakota bought an idle pipeline from the energy company Enbridge to help deliver oil from wells on its reservation to the broader market. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation announced the deal Friday but didn’t disclose how much it paid. Tribal officials said they expect the 31-mile pipeline to be up and running within a year. There are already more than 2,600 active wells on the Fort Berthold Reservation that produced an average of over 140,000 barrels of oil per day in February. State officials estimate there is potential for nearly 4,000 more wells on the reservation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.