James Cameron feels he ‘walked into an ambush’ in Argentine lithium dispute

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Movie director James Cameron says he feels he “walked into an ambush” this week during a visit to Argentina in which he believes there was an attempt to use his image as an environmentalist to give a positive spin to lithium mining operations despite opposition from Indigenous communities. Cameron, the director of “Avatar” and “Titanic,” said he would now devote attention and money from his Avatar Alliance Foundation to support Indigenous communities opposing lithium operations. “Ironically, the outcome of this is that I am now aware of the problem and we will now assist through my foundation with the issue of Indigenous rights with respect to lithium extraction,” he said.

