Community remembers Black Forest Fire, honors recovery efforts ahead of 10-year anniversary

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO)--The Black Forest Community Club, in partnership with the Black Forest Festival and More volunteer team, hosted the Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event on Saturday to recognize 10 years of recovery from the devastating wildfire.

Dozens of community members attended.

In June 2013, the Black Forest Fire destroyed 488 homes and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. Two people, Marc and Robin Herklotz, lost their lives.

Gary Kruse was just one of the residents who lost their home 10 years ago Sunday. He said his family was watching his son play baseball when the fire broke out.

Kruse did not make it home in time. But, now he's focused on the future and the recovery efforts that are still being done.

"What you stored in your heart, in your head, nobody could ever take away," Kruse said.

Fortunately, as part of the ten-year anniversary, a new program is coming to life called Regrow to Restore.

Click here to find out how to become a donor or recipient.