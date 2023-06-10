Skip to Content
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates curious bear in Boulder

CPW
BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a black bear this week they said was looking for food in all the wrong places: trash cans and dumpsters.

In Boulder, wildlife officers found the subadult black bear up a tree on Tuesday.

(CPW)

They said they used a dart to help the bear sleep while they washed him and took him to a better habitat.

(CPW)

CPW used this as a reminder to people to keep their trash inside until trash day, use sturdier trash cans, and keep bird feeders indoors.

(CPW)
