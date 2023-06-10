Beverly Hills-adjacent golf club opens doors to world with U.S. Open
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Country Club is opening itself to the world’s largest golf audiences with the arrival of the 123rd U.S. Open next week. For its first century of existence, the club and its two courses were rarely seen by anyone except its wealthy members. The tournament is the first major championship in 75 years in Los Angeles. Everybody will finally see what’s been hiding between Holmby Hills’ multimillion-dollar mansions to the north and the opulent Century City skyline to the south, just a short walk from Beverly Hills’ iconic Rodeo Drive shopping district.