Unsettled weather to last through the weekend

Published 3:52 PM

A mixture of sun and clouds... and another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: A warm Friday afternoon with highs maxing out in the mid-70s and mid-80s. Thunderstorms may fire as early as the lunch hour for Colorado Springs... and then march east across the plains. The eastern plains may see stronger to severe thunderstorms later in the day.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with Saturday morning lows in the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds Saturday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will work across the area Saturday evening... resulting in an easterly flow and cooler temperatures on Sunday. This will result in numerous rain showers Sunday and likely on Monday as well. Currently the long range forecast is hinting at warmer and quieter conditions by the middle next week. 

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

