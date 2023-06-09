U.N. suspends food aid to Ethiopia over diversion of supplies, a day after U.S. does the same

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations World Food Program says it is temporarily suspending food aid to Ethiopia because its supplies are being diverted. The announcement on Friday came a day after the United States Agency for International Development said it was doing the same. Some 20 million of Ethiopia’s 120 million people rely on food aid because of drought and conflict. Much of the aid comes from USAID and the World Food Program. The suspensions bring fears that malnutrition could rise in Africa’s second most populous country. USAID, WFP and the Ethiopian government have not said who is responsible for diverting the food, but an internal document by donors indicates government involvement.

