Search for missing 74-year-old man last seen Thursday in Jefferson County
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Law enforcement is searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Jefferson County Thursday.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Frank Wetzold was last seen in the area of the 15 block of Stagestop Rd. on June 8 around 7 p.m.
Frank has white hair, and hazel eyes, and is 6'01", 130 lbs., with two moles on his forehead. He suffers from a cognitive disorder.
Wetzold might be with his dog, a small German Shepard named Angel.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 719-836-4121