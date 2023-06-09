Honduran president begins first visit to China since breaking off ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Honduran President Xiomara Castro has arrived in Shanghai, kicking off her first visit to China since the two countries established diplomatic ties. China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Friday that Castro will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping “to jointly plan for the future development” of ties. Honduras established formal relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a string of former diplomatic allies to break ties with Taiwan. China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits its diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei. Beijing has intensified its battle for diplomatic recognition against Taiwan since independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.