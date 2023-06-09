Extremist rebels kill at least 15 civilians in eastern Congo, rights group says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A rights group says that at least 15 people have been killed by extremist attacks in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province. A coordinator for the New Congolese Civil Society group made the statement on Friday. Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces which is believed to have ties with the Islamic State group attacked people over multiple days this week in the Ruwenzori sector of Beni territory. Violence has simmered for decades in eastern Congo where about 120 armed groups fight over land, resources and power and some to defend their communities. Attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces have increased recently. This week’s violence comes days after at least 18 people were killed by the group in neighboring Ituri province.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.