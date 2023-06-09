Dutch Supreme Court orders museum artifacts borrowed from Crimea returned to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has ordered that a Dutch museum’s trove of historical treasures from Crimea be sent to Ukraine. The collection was on loan to the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, sparking a dispute over the repatriation of the pieces. Both the Ukrainian government and the four Crimean museums that had loaned their bronze swords, golden helmets, precious gems and other artifacts demanded the objects back. The Amsterdam museum instead opted to store the items until a court could decide their fate. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that the 300 artifacts were part of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

