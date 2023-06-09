Cañon City issuing road closures and delays for Rhodes Avenue construction project

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Cañon City officials are notifying drivers and residents in the area of road construction expected to take place on Rhodes Avenue.

The Rhodes Avenue road work will take place between East Main Street to Ute Street and will begin on Monday, June 12, and will continue through Friday, June 16.

The week-long project will include grading/shaping the road profile, adjusting manholes and valves, and replacing asphalt along Rhodes Avenue, including the roads around Spartan Drive and Ute Street.

During this time, Cañon City officials state expect delays and are advising motorists to use alternative routes ahead of their commutes as side streets on Rhodes Avenue will be closed to traffic, however, local traffic will be permitted on the closed sections of the roadways.

Access to driveways and side streets may be temporarily interrupted during he project as driveway construction will be underway

Cañon City officials state the stormwater improvement project will resume mid to late November and will be completed by April 2024.

Once construction work resumes, the final phase of this construction project will impact the intersection of East Main and Rhodes Avenue for the remaining duration of the project,

This work will oversee the relocation of existing utilities, installation of multiple utilities under the railroad, stormwater and irrigation improvements, and restoration of the roadway.

For more information about the project, or if you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the City Engineering Department at (719)-269-9011.