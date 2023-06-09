Skip to Content
News

Aurora Police to release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting 14-year-old Black boy

APD
By ,
Updated
today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:58 PM

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — On Friday, the Aurora Police Department is set to release body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 14-year-old Black boy they say was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

On June 1, APD said an Aurora police gang sergeant on routine patrol noticed several teenagers wearing medical masks and hooded sweatshirts approaching a convenience store. The sergeant radioed for additional gang officers to respond to the scene to investigate the suspicious activity.

APD said the teens robbed the store, taking vaping cartridges. One teen allegedly threatened the clerk with a firearm.

When trying to run, APD claimed 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson was armed and "during a struggle to take him into custody," he was shot.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference shortly after the shooting that one officer could be heard on the body camera footage saying “Let go of the gun,” but he did not say where the gun was at the time.

The department held a press conference that began at 3 p.m. to provide updates on the shooting. That can be watched below:

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content