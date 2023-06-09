Aurora Police to release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting 14-year-old Black boy

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — On Friday, the Aurora Police Department is set to release body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 14-year-old Black boy they say was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

On June 1, APD said an Aurora police gang sergeant on routine patrol noticed several teenagers wearing medical masks and hooded sweatshirts approaching a convenience store. The sergeant radioed for additional gang officers to respond to the scene to investigate the suspicious activity.

APD said the teens robbed the store, taking vaping cartridges. One teen allegedly threatened the clerk with a firearm.

When trying to run, APD claimed 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson was armed and "during a struggle to take him into custody," he was shot.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference shortly after the shooting that one officer could be heard on the body camera footage saying “Let go of the gun,” but he did not say where the gun was at the time.

The department held a press conference that began at 3 p.m. to provide updates on the shooting. That can be watched below: