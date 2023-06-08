Skip to Content
Road Closure scheduled to repair El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs

Manitou Springs
By
today at 9:31 AM
Published 1:19 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Public Works Department will be repairing a sinking piece of roadway on El Paso Boulevard on Thursday, June 15, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

Due to the work, El Paso Boulevard will be closed from Mayfair Ave. to Rockledge Ln. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the 15th.

The city said there will be detours for eastbound and westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will be directed to take Mayfair Ave. to Manitou Ave. as an alternative route and westbound traffic will be redirected via Garden of the Gods Pl. to Manitou Ave.

Residents living in the affected stretch of roadway will still have access to their homes throughout the construction period. However the city said they're asking no through traffic is attempted within the closed section.

