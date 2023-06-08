Skip to Content
News

Results of investigation into Marshall Fire to be announced Thursday

Jan. 3, 2022
Nearmap
Jan. 3, 2022
By
New
Published 9:49 AM

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday morning, Boulder County officials are set to announce the results of the investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire.

According to 9News, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson and District Attorney Michael Dougherty are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The press conference will be streamed below:

The Marshall Fire began on Dec. 30, 2021, and spread quickly thanks to hurricane-force winds. It destroyed more than 1,000 homes and two people died.

This is considered the most destructive wildfire in state history.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content