Results of investigation into Marshall Fire to be announced Thursday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday morning, Boulder County officials are set to announce the results of the investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire.

According to 9News, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson and District Attorney Michael Dougherty are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The Marshall Fire began on Dec. 30, 2021, and spread quickly thanks to hurricane-force winds. It destroyed more than 1,000 homes and two people died.

This is considered the most destructive wildfire in state history.