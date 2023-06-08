Food Truck Tuesdays start June 13 at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the City of Colorado Springs said Food Truck Tuesdays will begin again June 13.

The weekly offering features 10 food trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through Sept. 5.

“Alamo Square Park and the historic 1903 El Paso County Courthouse have served as a community gathering space for more than 100 years,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who has a background in building community through food and beverage businesses, said. “We look forward to another year of bringing the community together in downtown Colorado Springs to explore the museum and enjoy delicious food this spring and summer.”

The 10 food trucks featured this season will be: