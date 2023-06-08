DOJ charges ‘Bob’s Burgers’, ‘Arrested Development’ actor for alleged role in January 6 attack

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Jay Johnston, an actor known for his roles in “Bob’s Burgers,” “Arrested Development” and other TV shows, has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

According to charging documents, Johnston was part of the infamous tunnel attack – one of the most violent assaults on police officers that day – using a stolen police riot shield to engage in a “group assault” on the officers defending the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance to the Capitol, pushing together against the line of police.

In a text message sent that day, according to court documents, Johnston said the Capitol riot wasn’t an attack but “it kind of turned into that,” calling it “untastic.”

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston allegedly texted a former associate who helped identify photos of Johnston from that day.

Johnston faces multiple charges including interfering with law enforcement officers, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area and impeding passage through Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

