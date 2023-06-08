Skip to Content
Academy Blvd at San Miguel St closed due to water main break

Published 6:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break and a large hole near the intersection Academy Blvd and San Miguel St is causing a road block in the area Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs police reported the closure around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. They asked drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted about the incident around 6:45 a.m. clarifying two northbound lanes on N. Academy are closed at San Miguel St. They say drivers should expect delays and slow down in construction zones.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

