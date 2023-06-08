5 dead, dozens believed missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian coast guard says five Africans were found dead and dozens are believed missing after three migrant boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days. The prosecutor in the port city of Sfax says five bodies, including that of one child, have been recovered in the area in recent days. He says navy units rescued 73 migrants after the three shipwrecks. Survivors say as many as 47 others are missing. Most of the growing number of attempts to migrate to Italy by boat from Tunisia leave from the area around Sfax, a port on Tunisia’s central coast.

