UN says Sudan orphanage evacuated more than 70 children died amid unabated fighting

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency and a charity say that an orphanage in Sudan’s war-torn capital has been evacuated following the death of more than 70 infants, toddlers and older children over the past couple of months amid unabated fighting between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The UNICEF says around 300 children at the Al-Mayqoma orphanage in Khartoum were transferred to a “safer location” elsewhere in Sudan. Nazim Sirag, an activist who heads the local charity Hadhreen, said they were ferried late Tuesday to a newly established facility in Madani, the capital city of Jazira province, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) southeast of Khartoum. He says at least 71 children have been died at the orphanage since the war began on April 15.

